Wolfpack Wheelchair Basketball in San Diego

Direct Assistance To Warriors 50%
Warrior Programs 20%
Freedom Station 1 & 2 17%
Administration/Fundraising 13%

The Warrior Foundation aims to be the leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country.

  • Donate Online
  • Donate Your Vehicle
  • Combined Federal Campaign (CFC)
  • Plan an Event/ Fundraiser
  • Corporate Sponsorships/ Partnerships
  • Get Your Teeth Whitened
  • Buy The Book: "After"
  • Buy a Raffle Ticket/ Win a 1967 Mustang
  • Planned Giving
  • Get a Loan
 

BUY A BOOK: "AFTER" The Battle Has Just Begun by R.J. Belle

Combined Federal Campaign Charities: Donate Through Work

Donate Your Vehicle

Dr Jeff Grey DDS Supports The Warrior Foundation in San Diego!

Volunteers are needed for a variety of activities, from offering support to the office staff weekly to individual event support, your help is needed and appreciated.
Events that support the Warrior Foundation are happening all of the time. From annual golf and boating outings to Brewfests and Car Shows, we LOVE our supporters.
The Warrior Foundation~Freedom Station is more than honored to have the support of the following companies, organizations and individuals!!.
Wolfpack Basketball is just one of the many programs supported by Warrior Foundation ~ Freedom Station and your generous donations. Read more about Wolfpack Basketball.
Runners and bikers enjoy an 8-mile beach race between Imperial Beach and Coronado’s North Beach. Sponsored by the Coronado Rotary Club and US Navy, this annual event is fun for the entire family. Proceeds from this event go to programs which benefit wounded VETS and other worthy causes. Have fun and support our military!

If you want to know where and when the Warrior Wolfpack will be playing in the 2018 Brad Rich Invitational. Please see the Division 2 Schedule below.

We need items for the Warriors Christmas Holidays

We will be at the warehouse (2191 Main Street Suite D, San Diego, CA 92113)  on November 1, 2018 from 8-1 for delivery

Make a donation of $35 and we will put together a care package and pay to ship it to our troops in Baghdad!  Your box will be filled with the following goodies: 

Wolfpack Wheelchair Basketball in San Diego

Wolfpack wins the D2 Finals against LA Hot Wheels. Congratulations to both teams. Congratulations to all teams that converged on San Diego from around the nation to compete in the Brad Rich Wheelchair Basketball Invitational. A huge thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors that helped make this tournament a huge success.

Warrior Foundation Has Been Recognized By These Outstanding Organizations:

We are committed to supporting our warriors in a variety of ways,

by providing quality-of-life items,support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery
* Warrior Foundation Since being formed in 2004 the Warrior Foundation and Freedom Station has taken on a life of its own.  The support from our community has been beyond our wildest expectations and has brought to us many wonderful supporters.
* Freedom Station Freedom Station will be the leader in providing temporary lodging facilities, as well as educational and career guidance to our Nation’s injured and disabled military heroes who are medically retired or discharged.
 
Warrior Foundation/ Freedom Station

