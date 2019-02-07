REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN - 2019 Low Tide Ride & Stride
Runners and bikers enjoy an 8-mile beach race between Imperial Beach and Coronado’s North Beach. Sponsored by the Coronado Rotary Club and US Navy, this annual event is fun for the entire family. Proceeds from this event go to programs which benefit wounded VETS and other worthy causes. Have fun and support our military!
Want to know WHERE and WHEN the WOLFPACK will be playing this weekend?
If you want to know where and when the Warrior Wolfpack will be playing in the 2018 Brad Rich Invitational. Please see the Division 2 Schedule below.
Holiday Needs List
We need items for the Warriors Christmas Holidays
We will be at the warehouse (2191 Main Street Suite D, San Diego, CA 92113) on November 1, 2018 from 8-1 for delivery
Boxes For Baghdad
Make a donation of $35 and we will put together a care package and pay to ship it to our troops in Baghdad! Your box will be filled with the following goodies:
Wolfpack D2 Champions!
Wolfpack Wheelchair Basketball in San Diego
Wolfpack wins the D2 Finals against LA Hot Wheels. Congratulations to both teams. Congratulations to all teams that converged on San Diego from around the nation to compete in the Brad Rich Wheelchair Basketball Invitational. A huge thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors that helped make this tournament a huge success.